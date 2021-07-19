PvP sandbox Profane shows off development progress as it marches toward alpha

PvP MMO sandbox Profane’s been busting its hump this year working to get all of the core parts and features into place, and you may be impressed how much it’s done as it works toward getting a proper alpha ready for testing.

In fact, developer Insane posted a two-and-a-half minute video to sum up all of the progress that the team made over the course of May and June. By watching this, you can get a first glimpse of Profane’s character customization screen, some of the tropical monsters, different hairstyles, visual special effects for Primordial Elements, and the various weather and day/night changes in the game world.

“We are building the alpha on the definitive basis of the game, unlike its previous versions. Many existing processes and systems had to be either improved, adapted, or recreated from scratch,” Insane said on its website. “Our main goal with the artwork is to bring innovation to the MMORPG genre, which we seek to achieve in every way.”