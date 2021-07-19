Albion Online celebrates four years by engaging a fame boost, bringing back a dungeon, and writing a retrospective

Albion Online is now four years old, which naturally means that it’s time to celebrate with its players. A number of events are kicking off in the sandbox, including a 25% boost to fame earnings until July 26th, the return of the Defenders of the Past dungeon that was in the beta with a unique banner cosmetic as a reward, and celebratory decorations in the game’s major cities as well as free fireworks sent to all players.

Developer Sandbox Interactive also took the occasion to look back at Albion’s past year, from the Rise of Albion update to its mobile release and everything in-between. The post also took a moment to laud its community, writing, “The energy and dedication of the Albion community continues to be an inspiration to us as we work toward making the world of Albion better and better. […] We want to give our most heartfelt thanks to you, the Albion Online community, for your support. We can’t wait to see how the game and its community reach new levels over the coming year (and beyond), and we hope you’re as excited as we are for Albion’s future.”