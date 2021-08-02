DragonCon 2021 plans hybrid setup, implements COVID precautions for in-person event

Since 1987, DragonCon’s put out a yearly call for geeks, the hardcore, and cosplay royalty to gather together to get their nerd on. When it returns on September 2nd, fans will find the same celebratory spirit couched in new precautions due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to an August 1st update, the organizers said that the show will run in a hybrid format. Those who attend in person will need to wear face masks and observe spacing protocols. The event is reducing its overall capacity by 50% this year.

However, there will be a remote attendance option priced at just $10: “For those who missed it, last year’s version of DragonCon Goes Virtual was unbelievable, with multiple channels of programming across three different platforms.”

DragonCon will run from September 2nd through the 5th. A five-day pass is $140, while a single day pass runs from $20 to $60 depending on the day.

Another convention running at the same time, PAX West, will also offer in-person attendance but require proof of vaccination or a negative rapid test to go through the doors.