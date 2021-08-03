Apex Legends adds a new character, updates its map, and kicks off ranked arenas in Emergence update

The battle royale shooting of Apex Legends has gotten a little bit more artistic. That’s according to the general vibe of the title’s latest roster addition at least, which is a tentpole feature of the overall Emergence update that has gone live today.

The new character is named Seer, a man who brings “microdrones and an artist’s eye.” He also brings the ability to visualize enemy heartbeats when aiming downsights of his weapon, can release a pulse of microdrones that reveal enemy locations and halt their abilities, or can create a sphere of microdrones that reveal the footsteps of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within it. So basically he’s a tattle-tale.



Other additions to Apex include another map update to World’s Edge that includes some new environments and other features ; a new Rampage LMG; a new battle pass full of goodies to chase; and some quality-of-life features like a win streak badge, a “Hold On” ping command, and more.

On top of all that, the Emergence update launches ranked arenas. Players will first need to go through 10 placement matches to establish their Match Marking Rank (MMR), then will be able to face off in head-to-head fights of two teams of three. The devs have put together a seperate post to explain how it all works. Of course, there’s a couple of trailers to enjoy as well.



