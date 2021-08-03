Corepunk delays its beta testing until December

Bad news to anyone who was heavily anticipating Corepunk’s previously planned first beta test happening this month. The developers made a short video today announcing that technical issues made it unavoidable that the team would have to delay, and while the team is optimistic and targeting October internally, the beta test has been pushed back to December to ensure that things are not overpromised and underdelivered. That’s a pretty substantial four-month delay.

Of course, considering that this is a delay from an earlier delay, which itself was a delay past December 2020… draw your own conclusions.

The bright side for fans of the game is that the team is getting more confident about showing off the title’s gameplay and systems, with another new video released today showing off character customization for all the world to see. Still, that probably won’t quite take the edge off if you were hoping to have the game in some sort of playable state sooner rather than later. Hopefully that goes hand-in-hand with the game’s consideration of PvE servers, too.