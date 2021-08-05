Blade and Soul to unleash Hongmoon Resurgence events next week

Have more time on your hand this summer than previously anticipated? Blade and Soul wants to fill up some of those long days with Hongmoon Resurgence events during the month of August.

Kicking off on August 11th, these events include the return of Fortune’s Favor, the climb to a “supernatural” pet aura tier, and daily challenges that pay out in a wide variety of rewards. “Complete Daily Challenges to collect Hongmoon Resurgence Boxes. These Boxes contain crystal upgrade materials, Hongmoon Resurgence Tokens, and a chance for other rewards such as Hongmoon Quick XP Charms, Sacred Vials, Fusion Stones, and more,” the studio said.

NCsoft said that players should mark their calendars for August 12th, as the dev team will deliver “a major Unreal Engine 4 update announcement” at that time.