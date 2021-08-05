Square-Enix Q2 2021 financials: Final Fantasy XIV’s subs are up

Square-Enix has released its second quarter financial report for 2021, and it paints a rather middling picture overall. Net revenue for the quarter YOY was up only 1.8%, with YOY declines in operating income and profits, in spite of the launch of Outriders and NierR content, which were apparently unable to keep up YOY with the Final Fantasy VII Remake (and presumably, COVID lockdowns) in Q2 2020.
So what did contribute to that positive growth? Mobile sales, digital media, the company’s “amusement” facilities segment, and… MMORPGs.
“In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales rose versus the same period of the previous fiscal year due to growth in the number of monthly paying subscribers for FINAL FANTASY XIV.”
Q2 ended in June, of course, and the perceived mass exodus from WoW to MMOs including FFXIV didn’t begin until almost July, so we might expect to see the effects of that next quarter, followed by the actual launch of Endwalker this fall.
I wonder how much growth. Just saying “more than this time last year” doesn’t really give very much information.
I’ve never played any Nier stuff, but Outriders is just ok at best according to every review of it I’ve seen, and the setting and style don’t appeal to me much so never played it, and pnly 2 of my Steam friends have played it all; most of whom I’ve met via games like TF2 or Paladins, so no surprise that they didn’t get a big uptick from that title.
I’ve seriously considered getting back into FF14 as some friends that quit before and said they weren’t coming back, came back. But on different servers/data centers now, and it sounds like the population is so big right now, that not only are there queues, and can’t create new characters all that often, but that transfers may be a mess if not impossible, so holding off for now. Watched some Bellular yesterday to catch up and saw a video on this situation. They’ve gotta be loving having this kind of problem. It’s a genuinely good game, but I’ve always had a difficult time getting into it.