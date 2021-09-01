Book of Travels won’t ever make you the Chosen One

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

Do you ever get sick of being the Chosen One — the world-saving hero that the prophets foretold — in every MMORPG story you play? Do you wish that you could kind of, you know, just go on a journey, roleplay a bit, and create your own story?

If so, Book of Travels may offer you that quieter and more tailored experience. In a new video, the devs explained how players will forge their own tale from a string of encounters. Players, according to the devs, aren’t stereotypical heroes: “They’re more of the lower-end. They won’t be this high-flying dragon-born who leads the charge at the front.”

Book of Travels recently announced an indefinite delay following a string of scheduling setbacks.

Source: Twitter
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: