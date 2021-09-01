Book of Travels won’t ever make you the Chosen One

Do you ever get sick of being the Chosen One — the world-saving hero that the prophets foretold — in every MMORPG story you play? Do you wish that you could kind of, you know, just go on a journey, roleplay a bit, and create your own story?

If so, Book of Travels may offer you that quieter and more tailored experience. In a new video, the devs explained how players will forge their own tale from a string of encounters. Players, according to the devs, aren’t stereotypical heroes: “They’re more of the lower-end. They won’t be this high-flying dragon-born who leads the charge at the front.”

Book of Travels recently announced an indefinite delay following a string of scheduling setbacks.

Book of Travels isn't about a legendary hero saving the world from forces of evil. While there will be moments where the players may tangle with fates tied to grander world events, at the heart of it all is a string of more personal stories that make up your traveller's tale. pic.twitter.com/m76uNoJtOL — MightAndDelight (@MightAndDelight) August 31, 2021