Book of Travels has delayed its early access launch for the fourth time

Ah dangit, there goes our other August launch: Might and Delight has delayed Book of Travels for the fourth time. MOP readers will remember that the game was crowdfunded back in 2019 and set early access for last fall, then delayed to Q2 of this year, then to Q3 and more specifically to August 9th for the “chapter zero” release, then to August 30th.

M&D doesn’t seem keen on potentially making this mistake a fifth time, however, as the studio isn’t giving a new early access date at all now.

“After feedback from our Beta Testers, we’ve decided that more time is needed to stabilize our upcoming online RPG Book of Travels. Might and Delight believes in working together to create games, and that extends to our beta testers. Thanks to their feedback we have realized Book of Travels isn’t where we want it to be quite yet. We want to deliver an early access game we can stand for, and hence we have made the decision to delay once again. The team is now hard at work on stabilizing the game. We understand how disappointing it is to those who had their heart set on playing Book of Travels and exploring Braided Shore soon. Even so, we have decided not to give a new date yet. We will announce the time of release when we’re fully confident that we can hit it. We hope for your understanding and patience and that, when a new date is set, you will join us to travel and create your own stories in Book of Travels.”

The team has been pushing out a ton of teasers since the last delay, so at least you’ll have something to read while you wait.

Source: Press release, Kickstarter. Cheers, Protobear.