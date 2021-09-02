12-year-old Champions Online kicks off four-week anniversary celebration

“Happy Anniversary, Champions! It’s been twelve years since you began defending Millenium City from the ravages of alien threats, gangsters, ninjas, monsters and more, and it’s time to take a load off and celebrate! For the next four weeks, we’re celebrating more than a decade of Champions Online, and we want you to be a part of it. Week one is a celebration of the classic Anniversary Events, with tons of new rewards! Head to Millenium City, and get your celebration on!”