Star Citizen's August dev report notes progress on Pyro features, more vehicles, and a new mission type

Chris Neal
September begins and August ends, which means that once more CIG has an end of month report for Star Citizen’s development as per usual. Peppered throughout the report is information about Pyro developments; the narrative team is working on narrative content for the system, the AI team is working on a mobile vendor that players can buy from and sell to, and the animation team is working on animations for vendors of illegal goods, food, drink, and other items.

The ships section of the report is similarly busy, with progress on both the MISC Hull A and Hull C, further progress on the MISC Starfarer’s refueling functions, updates to the Vulture’s interior, and a final art pass for the Crusader A2 Ares, Crusader Hercules, and the Aegis Redeemer. This section of the report also notes no less than four new unannounced vehicles moving through various stages of the development pipeline.

Finally, the gameplay features section notes work on additional dynamic events such as Jumptown 2.0, while the narrative section also makes mention of preliminary work being done for a new mission type. There is also work being done to add additional text for new missions, dynamic events, and the in-game IAE 2951 showcase event.

source: official site
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised around $350M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
1
Tee Parsley

Four New Ships! You know what that means…..
SALE!

20 minutes ago