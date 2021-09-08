Fallout 76 releases Fallout Worlds but postpones Season 6

It’s a big update day for Fallout 76 — but not quite as big as originally intended. While the post-apocalyptic game is pushing out two new allies and the Fallout Worlds servers today, Bethesda announced yesterday that it made the call to delay Season 6 due to an issue with the current season.

“We’ve discovered an issue affecting Season 5 rank-ups, where players in some cases may be unable to claim the rewards for ranks they’ve purchased using Atoms,” the studio said. “This does not affect rank-ups achieved by earning S.C.O.R.E., but we are working hard to get this fixed up as soon as possible so that all players can enjoy the rewards they’ve earned.”

As Bethesda gets this sorted out, it’s extending Season 5 by two weeks, after which Season 6 will begin. The studio said that it’s disabling rank-up purchases for the first week while the issue gets sorted out, but that everyone should have a good week afterward to wrap up the season and buy anything they wanted.

Our Fallout Worlds update arrives to #Fallout76 🌐 Experience Appalachia like never before with specialized game settings.

⚔️ Double Mutations events in Daily Ops

🔥 Nuclear Winter Cosmetics can now be earned in Public Events! Read the Patch Notes here: https://t.co/lKa16xQ6zp pic.twitter.com/NiocWPp6Un — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) September 8, 2021