World of Warcraft renames achievements in patch 9.1.5 and hotfixes faster Conduit Energy refills

If the theme of patch 9.1.5 for World of Warcraft is “please love us again,” the subtheme is “we’re removing the stuff that really shouldn’t have been in the game nearly this long.” Case in point, two of the game’s achievements are being renamed in the next patch, with “My Sack is Gigantique” redubbed “My Storage is Gigantique” (obtained by equipping a specific bag sold by NPC Haris Pilton) and “Bros before Ho Ho Ho’s” renamed “Holiday Bromance” (obtained as part of the annual Christmas event).

Meanwhile, although Conduit Energy has not yet been banished to the land of wind and ghosts, a small hotfix has been rolled out to refill the Conduit Energy gauge completely with 10 energy every day, up from a single point per day. That means that a limit for swapping things is still in place, but it’ll be far less onerous than it was prior to the hotfix.