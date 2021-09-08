Lost Ark on localization, latency, and the Striker’s western release

Last week, Amazon admitted that it has delayed the western release of Lost Ark from this fall to next year; the studio said it was down to improving the quality of the title, though most gamers had already decided Amazon just didn’t see see the wisdom in making Lost Ark and New World fight.

But maybe gamers ought to rethink that opinion, as Amazon and Smilegate have released a dev blog explaining all of the technical work still going on behind the scenes. Notably, the studios say they’re still hard at work on localization into English, Spanish, French, and German; fixing hundreds of bugs; reducing latency; spreading out to multiple datacenters; and working on our version of the Striker class.

“We’ve recently implemented the Striker Class in our version of Lost Ark, which will round out our roster as our 15th class. This class will be playable during Beta and at launch. The Striker class is ideal for anyone who feels like they might want to punch and kick their way through Arkesia… but we’ll let the flying fists speak for themselves. Strikers are excellent jugglers—preferring to keep their enemies in the air, unleashing graceful destruction with splendid aerial combos. They attack like a strong wind, are equipped with fast, fluid, movement, and use both quick-hitting combos and powerful elemental skills to turn the tide of battle.”

Greetings Heroes of Arkesia. Take a look at the September Team Update from the Lost Ark Team! 📝 https://t.co/C2RXnlnbvJ pic.twitter.com/sY8rFwKm9Q — Lost Ark (@PlayLostArk) September 7, 2021