Jagex stamps out an Old School RuneScape mod prior to release, players organize a protest

An Old School RuneScape modder is steaming after Jagex sent out a letter demanding that the project be shut down, despite the game being open-source. RuneLite HD is one of several graphical mods apparently being targeted by the MMORPG developer, which posted that it sent out such letters due to the fact that it is working on its own HD upgrade for OSRS.

“Yesterday we contacted the developers of known HD projects and we asked them to stop development of their projects, because this is a project we are directly investigating at Jagex,” the studio posted. “Hopefully the news that Jagex and the Old School team are tackling this project in earnest is something that excites you, even though it does mean that we need to politely ask you shut down your personal project.”

What especially burns for both the modder and fans is that this demand came out just hours prior to RuneLite HD’s release.

“So, it appears that this is the end,” mod author 117 said on Reddit. “Approximately 2000 of hours of work over two years. A huge outpouring of support from all of you. I could never have imagined the overwhelmingly positive response I’ve had to this project. I am beyond disappointed and frustrated with Jagex, and I am so very sorry that, after this long journey, I’m not able to share this project with you.”

Players frustrated by Jagex’s actions and the move to alter the third-party guidelines for the game held a sit-in protest in Falador’s town square.