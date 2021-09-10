Fallout 76 goes ahead with Season 6 launch amid controversy

It’s not been a week when you’d want to work at Bethesda on Fallout 76. First, the studio had to sully its big fall launch by announcing that it had to extend Season 5 (and postpone Season 6) in order to fix some issues. However, this move greatly angered some players who paid for last-minute rank-ups to finish out Season 5, as they could’ve saved that currency to simply play instead. Calls went out from the playerbase to Bethesda for refunds on the currency spent.

Instead of refunding anything, Bethesda then decided to pull the trigger on Season 6 anyway: “We recently announced that we would need to delay the end of Fallout 76 Season 5 and the start of Season 6 due to an issue affecting purchased rank-ups. However, after further investigation, we have found that we can safely move forward with starting Season 6 today, September 8, as scheduled.”

As compensation for the mess, the studio activated double XP and double SCORE events through noon on Monday, September 13th.