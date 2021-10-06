OrbusVR introduces new character creation options and brings back the Fall Festival

The autumn season has come back to VR MMO OrbusVR as the game’s latest update has brought back the Fall Festival for another year. The questline for the festival as well as the pumpkin helm and skeleton glove transmogs have all made their return, along with new items like a Broomstick Mount, Bat Teleporter, Bone Chandelier, a new yellow and purple cape, and a new snatcher pet. The game’s landscape has also changed to reflect the fall season, just in case you like taking in your colorful leaves in digital form.

In addition to the Fall Festival, this new update has added more than 40 new hairstyles, eyes, noses, ears, and mouths for players to help players dress up their characters. In order to let players experience these updates themselves, everyone will get a free character refresh upon login so they can make themselves over. Previews of some of the new options as well as the festival can be seen after the break.





