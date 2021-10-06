Gamigo’s charity project planted 200K trees with player donations – now that promo is permanent

If you can somehow remember early 2020 – and I know, it’s a painful ask – then you might remember that Gamigo began a major charity initiative with Eden Reforestation Projects. Essentially, the charity encouraged players of 19 Gamigo games – including ArcheAge, RIFT, and Trove – to buy garden-themed packages in the games, which in turn paid ERP workers in Madagascar, Indonesia, Nepal, Kenya, Mozambique, and Haiti a fair wage to plant trees, approximately a dollar per tree. The initiative went so well, with 200,000 trees paid for and planted, that Gamigo extended it, and now, it’s making the promotion permanent.

“Gamigo and Eden Reforestation Projects have had incredible effects on the environment not only once, but twice before in 2020!” the studio says. “Now in 2021, we are proud to announce that Eden Reforestation and gamigo group are partnering up permanently!”

“In cooperation with Eden Reforestation Projects, we at gamigo group (and most of all the players) helped the reforestation of thousands of trees in cleared forests. Starting today, gamigo’s numerous communities (this includes you) will be taking part in the worldwide nature charity-campaign of Eden Reforestation Projects. For each purchase of one of our charity packages, Eden promises to plant trees around the world. On the charity website, you can buy special packages with in-game content, each package we offer varies per game. Eden Reforestation Projects promises to plant trees dependent on the price of the pack you purchase. We will be using special leaderboards to help record which community has the greenest thumb and also how many of you have taken part in the project in total.”