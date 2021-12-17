Fallout 76 looks back upon its 2021 accomplishments

Calling 2021 a “great year of evolution and growth,” Fallout 76’s team took a well-deserved pause to look back at the third year of the post-apocalyptic title and its continuing development.

Bethesda cited several accomplishments from the past year in a post, including the inventory update, CAMP slots, SPECIAL loadouts, a daily ops expansions, more of the Brotherhood of Steel stories, craftable legendary items and armor, walking dolphins (seriously), the introduction of Fallout Worlds, additional seasons, the Night of the Moth update, and the crossing of the 11 million players milestone.

“We can hardly believe that 2021 is nearly behind us, but we’re already hard at work bringing our plans for 2022 to life. We can’t wait to share more details with you about the new events, features, improvements, and everything else that we’re excited to implement as we get closer to each new update throughout the next year,” the studio said.