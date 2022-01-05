Trove’s New Year’s event, Renewus, is live as of today

“Beginning today through January 18th, Trovians can enjoy our Neon After Party-themed event that is filled with new quests, costumes and allies while also partaking in some returning activities. In Trove’s Renewus 2022 event, Trovians can participate in a new 7-step quest chain provided by Qubesly, who has been partying nonstop… as usual! Completing his quest will reward players with the new Renewus Rhapsody magrider, which is guaranteed* to get any party started with its floating speakers, keyboard, and DJ deck. *Guarantee is only applicable in the world of Trove as long as your friends are willing to get the party started. Once all parties agree it is, in fact, time to get the party started, the Renewus Rhapsody magrider will greatly assist in this task.”