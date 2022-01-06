MassivelyOP’s Weirdest MMO Stories of 2021: Weirdest thing MMO gamers did to win a forum argument (twice)

Today we’re continuing our traditional countdown of MassivelyOP’s weirdest MMORPG stories of the year!

Coming in at #2 on our list is…

In July, we covered a nervous-laughter story about a War Thunder player who was so determined to convince Gaijin about the authenticity of certain in-game vehicles that he inadvertently shared classified military intelligence to bolster his case. Apparently, the UK Ministry of Defense warned Gaijin that the commenter could’ve been charged and sentenced to 14 years in prison for violating the Official Secrets Act. Fortunately, everyone was properly chastened before anyone got in hot water, and nobody ever did anything like that again… oh. Oh, no…

In October, somebody in fact did it again, this time to win a forum argument. Round two turned out to be an inadvertent leak of classified documents relating to turret rotation on a French tank. Folks, we’re going to have to ask you to keep your real-life tanks and your pretend tanks separate before you end up in jail and the subject of MMO urban legends for the next decade.

