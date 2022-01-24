ArcheAge returns player items lost during account transfers from Gamigo to Kakao

When ArcheAge accounts were transferred over from Gamigo to Kakao in December, many players unfortunately found that certain items were missing from their characters in the process. Kakao has finally addressed that matter, offering up a list of affected items and the steps the publisher has made in restoring them.

This item restoration, regrettably, isn’t perfect: Specific stats on items were not able to be restored, meaning random stats have to be applied to those items; any gems slotted into items will be missing and will not be returned; and items not in the list of over 400 may be among a list of items that were globally changed. Otherwise, players will automatically receive their lost stuff or replacements for their lost stuff if said item is in the list or another form of compensation will be handed out in February if an affected item isn’t included.