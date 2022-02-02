Albion Online brings back the Carnival Challenge for the month of February

What’s that jovial music you hear in the air? Why is that jester sneaking around behind that knight in the picture above? Why, it must be the Carnival Challenge’s return to Albion Online, which brings back the carnival-themed challenge for the month of February.

All this month, players can earn challenge points and unlock weekly chests that contain goodies like Adventurer’s Tomes, resources, silver bags, and a chance at carnival-themed wardrobe skins and furniture items. In addition, the Saddled Terrorbird mount is available to earn during the event, and those who hit the challenge point goal for February will also get a unique avatar ring done up in carnival flair.

As mentioned before, this challenge runs all through this month, so those who are looking for some extra goodies will want to get cracking. Especially since that creepy jester is right behind you.



Want to cavort through the streets of Albion on a Jester Horse? Refer a friend and you can! More here: https://t.co/8z5GaaKByf pic.twitter.com/DjaqWO4Yf4 — Albion Online (@albiononline) February 1, 2022