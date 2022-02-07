ArcheAge’s fresh start servers get Red Dragon’s Keep and Faction Honor Battlefield on February 10

For those who have mostly been playing ArcheAge on one of the fresh start servers, the next content gate is opening very soon: Thursday, February 10th, in fact, bringing with it the Red Dragon’s Keep dungeon and the Faction Honor PvP battlefield.
Incidentally, this opens the eastern Hiram Mountains and more quests that were previously limited, and further brings T4 Hiram and T2 Library gear, more weekly quests that reward gear upgrade materials, and two new daily world boss quests. The announcement post outlines what’s coming up and how open or limited it may be.
source: official site
