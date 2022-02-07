ArcheAge’s fresh start servers get Red Dragon’s Keep and Faction Honor Battlefield on February 10

For those who have mostly been playing ArcheAge on one of the fresh start servers, the next content gate is opening very soon: Thursday, February 10th, in fact, bringing with it the Red Dragon’s Keep dungeon and the Faction Honor PvP battlefield.

The Red Dragon’s Keep is pretty much what it sounds like – a keep with a furious dragon inside that is red in color – requiring up to a total of 50 players to bring the beast down while avoiding massive tail swipes and AoE attacks. Meanwhile, the Faction Honor Battlefield brings more PvP options and the opportunity for players to get faction honor and fame.

Incidentally, this opens the eastern Hiram Mountains and more quests that were previously limited, and further brings T4 Hiram and T2 Library gear, more weekly quests that reward gear upgrade materials, and two new daily world boss quests. The announcement post outlines what’s coming up and how open or limited it may be.