Genshin Impact brings Yae Miko, more Enkanomiya content, and player-customized dungeons on February 16

Genshin Impact fans already knew that Yae Miko was coming to the game’s roster as a playable character thanks to a leak, but now those fans have a calendar date for her full arrival: Wednesday, February 16th, as part of the 2.5 update aka When the Sakura Bloom.

“Yae Miko, the head shrine maiden of the Grand Narukami Shrine, will be joining as the new five-star Electro Catalyst user. With her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, Miko is capable of providing both constant damage off-field and high burst damage on-field.”

In addition to Yae Miko as a playable character, Update 2.5 brings a side quest featuring the character, more Raiden Shogun story quests, and a new seasonal event where players have to mitigate continually growing dark corrosion while exploring an Enkanomiya event area, opening chests, unlocking waypoints, and completing exploration objectives along the way. There are also new powerful monsters appearing in underwater areas of Inazuma and a challenging new Trounce Domain opponent.

Finally, the game will start a Divine Invenuity event that allows players to craft their own domain dungeons and visit others’ domains. Players will be able to customize these instances with a variety of terrain, mechanisms, traps, buffs, and completion criteria.

source: press release