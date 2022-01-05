Genshin Impact’s next playable character is leaked as the Fleeting Colors in Flight update goes live

If learning about one of the next playable characters in Genshin Impact enters spoiler territory for you, then you’ll probably want to stop reading from this point forward, though we do have to question why you clicked on the link to find out more in the first place if that’s how you feel about things. Regardless, spoilers incoming after this paragraph.

For those still reading, here’s the news: Freshly leaked footage has been shared of the game’s next playable character, and that character is Yae Miko, head shrine maiden, editor in chief of a light novel publisher, and apparently an electro mage character judging by the footage that sees her casting several lightning spells, dashing away to create phantasms, and then engaging an ability to unleash a torrent of lightning.

Meanwhile, the Fleeting Colors in Flight update went live today, introducing two playable characters in the form of Shenhe and Yun Jin, the region of Enkanomiya, some new main story quests, and a login event among other updates. The link above provides the patch notes, while a trailer for the update is below, along with the leaked footage of Yae Miko in action.

