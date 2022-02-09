Phantasy Star Online 2 raises the level cap to 40 with today’s update

The February MMORPG launches just keep coming, as this afternoon Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis has rolled out its monthly update, which SEGA is very colorfully referring to only as the February update. In addition to a pair of new concerts and the new 8-person Dark Falz urgent quest, SEGA’s patched in a grouping bonus, ARKS ID, graphics support, and of course, the level cap bump to 40.

“SEGA today launched the February update for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, which features a level cap increase, new concerts, Chapter 2 side story, Rank 2 Battledias and Urgent Quests, and more. In the today’s update, the level cap will be raised to 40. Delve deeper into Chapter 2 in the newly added Chapter 2 Side Story.

• Rank 3 will be added to Mt Magnus and Vanford Laboratory Ruins

• Rank 2 will be added to Resol Forest

• Rank 2 Battledias will be added to Aelio

• Rank 2 of every Urgent Quest will be available across regions

There is now an increased chance for Chaos Trials and a new enemy type, Megalotix, will be on the prowl!”