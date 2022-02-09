Albion Online offers a straightforward video guide to its Arena PVP

If you want to engage in all of the thrill of PvP combat in Albion Online but don’t want to risk the not-actually-thrilling consequence of losing all your gear, the Arena might be just what you’re looking for. But what’s the deal with the Arena? The developers are glad you asked, because they’ve just put together a handy video guide to queueing up for the arena, taking part in the matches, and what you can get for taking part in this content in the first place.

Players are able to queue into the arena from anywhere aside from the Outlands or the Roads of Avalon, with the option to queue either solo or as part of a group. Players will also notice diminishing returns for equipping items over 700 item power, thus flattening the curve above that point. And once inside, it’s both teams against one another in a full-out fight, trying to capture runestones and kill the other team until one side or the other runs out of points. Check out the full rundown in video format just below.