Warren Buffet’s company stands to make a mint on the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal

As the winners and losers of the Microsoft deal to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion continue to be sorted out, one famous name emerged firmly in the “winners” category.

Berkshire Hathaway, which is best known as investor Warren Buffet’s company, apparently purchased about a billion dollars (14.7 million shares) worth of Activision Blizzard shares back in Q4 2021 when the price had sunk due to the ongoing scandal and underperforming properties. With the Microsoft deal, however, ABK shares jumped up significantly, which means that Berkshire Hathaway is going to make out like a bandit when the ink dries sometime next year.

Activision Blizzard stock prices were at an all-time high a year ago at $103.81 before crashing down to $57.36 amid the scandal (around which time Berkshire Hathaway purchased its shares). The price has since rebounded to $81.50 as of the writing of this post, largely thanks to the news about Microsoft.