Profane showcases new customization options and releases an updated roadmap

Chris Neal
What will your character look like in the PvP sandbox of Profane? According to one of the game’s latest Twitter threads, you’re going to have lots of options as the character customization features have gotten some updates.

A video within the thread provides a look at various skin tones, facial options, tattoos and face paints, and hairstyles, all of which are available to any character regardless of gender. Character heritage doesn’t have too much divergence overall, but the thread notes that some heritages will have more adornments than others.

Meanwhile, the devs put out another Twitter thread about the game’s roadmap, which now has its own dedicated website for those who are keeping tabs on Profane’s progress. Updates that were pointed out include the removal of some superfluous movement features, further progress on moving to new network architecture, and word that the HUD for the next phase of alpha testing is ready. What isn’t detailed, however, is just when said alpha testing will begin.

source: Twitter (1, 2)
