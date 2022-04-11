Sega executives outline ‘SuperGame’ project plans including potential cloud gaming and NFTs

Despite Sega’s own CEO stating in January that it would reel back its NFT gambit if it was “perceived as simple money-making,” it looks like it’s possibly pushing forward after all. A translated internal interview on Sega’s recruitment website with several Sega execs talks up a “SuperGame” project, which will include investigating cloud gaming and NFTs, among other things.

The SuperGame project is the catch-all name for Sega’s five year plan, which will involve “the development of AAA titles that cross over Sega’s comprehensive range of technologies.” The titles under this project will reportedly be multi-platform, multi-language AAA global releases, with the promise of several projects already underway.

In addition, the SuperGame project will be looking closer at cloud gaming tech and NFTs, which producer Masayoshi Kikuchi reasons is “a natural extension for the future of gaming.” Kikuchi further goes on to say, “We are also developing SuperGame from the perspective of how far different games can be connected to each other.” It all reads like these plans are still very nebulous, but it also looks like Sega is still angling to include this tech in gaming.