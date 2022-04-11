Greg ‘Ghostcrawler’ Street says the Riot MMO will likely be his ‘last major franchise’

Riot Games’ not-so-secret MMORPG is “likely” to be the last big game project that Executive Producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street will work on in his life.

This is according to a Twitter thread in which the Riot executive producer admitted that the MMO “will be a good final act” in his storied development career that spanned Age of Empires III, World of Warcraft, and League of Legends.

Mentioning his current project, Street said that “there is no guarantee this game will ship.” But he gave the credit for the work on the MMO to the whole team: “I just steer the ship and watch for sea monsters.”

So how is the MMO coming along? “It is looking good,” he said. “Best team I have ever been on and I have been fortunate to work with some great teams. Things are going super well. I am just being honest that Riot’s game standards are high and so are the expectations of players. We won’t ship a disappointing game.”

There is no guarantee this game will ship. We are optimistic, but you just never know until it does. However assuming it does, this will be the fourth major franchise I have worked on (AoE, WoW, LoL), and likely the last. And I am very okay with that. It will be a good final act. — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) April 8, 2022