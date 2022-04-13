Lord of the Rings Online promotes its Anor server to Minas Morgul status

Justin Olivetti
-
    
Lord of the Rings Online’s first progression (or “legendary”) server is catching up to the regular servers, slowly but surely. In fact, today the world is graduating from level 120 to level 130 and entering Minas Morgul for the first time.

This move will bring the server a few steps behind the standard live shards, with only 10 more levels, a few extra zones, and the Fate of Gundabad expansion to go.

Meanwhile, the speedy Shadowfax progression server is in Riders of Rohan at level 85 while the slow-as-molasses Treebeard world is still in Mines of Moria at level 60.

