Elder Scrolls Online lays out summer roadmap to High Isle, begins free-play event with prologue quest

Tomorrow, ZeniMax Online Studios is going to open the information floodgates for Elder Scrolls Online’s High Isle during its preview stream. But hey, you don’t have to wait that long for a sneak peek into the ride-along base game Update 34, as the studio has dropped both an outline of features for that, plus an abbreviated roadmap for High Isle and the rest of the spring and summer.

High Isle, of course, launches June 6th and will include the new High Isle map, a pair of new companions, a 30-hour gameplay plot, the Volcanic Vents world event, and the Tales of Tribute card system. The free update launching the same day is even more broad, tweaking the armory system, accessibiliy and graphics on PC, the quickslot wheel, titles, music, and housing.

We’ll be expecting much more revealed tomorrow, but in the meantime, you can go play the game yourself as it’s just begin another free-play event that runs for nearly two weeks and grants access to the chapter prologue questline.

“During the free-play period, anybody on PC/Mac, Xbox consoles (Xbox Live Gold required), PlayStation consoles, and Stadia can download and play The Elder Scrolls Online for free! […] This event will give you access to the ESO base game (including four classes, 23 story zones, Battlegrounds and Alliance War PvP, and more) and the Morrowind DLC (Vvardenfell zone). Even better, because the Free Play Event grants you access to the base game, you can play the High Isle Prologue questline and begin your Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure—setting the scene for this year’s big Chapter release, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle. If you’d like to continue your story beyond the Free Play Event, pick up The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle from our Buy Now page to get immediate access to the game and previous Chapters. If you’ve already played ESO during a previous event, you can continue your adventures as normal. Even better, all new ESO accounts created also receive 500 crowns to spend in the in-game Crown Store.”