Allods Online confirms an April 21 release date for Gates of Worlds update

Allods Online has been talking up its Gates of Worlds update for the past few days, but starting tomorrow, April 21st, players will get to experience the update themselves as the update will go live after some maintenance that starts at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

For those who haven’t been following along, Gates of Worlds is adding two areas in the form of Suslanger and Eden, the return of the Melting Isle PvP area as well as new PvP activities in Eden, general class balance adjustments with the Wizard and Templar classes getting specifically called out for deeper changes, and additions to the pool of astral islands.

As is usually the case with Allods, those who like spending money on patch content can buy up a collector’s edition that packs together pets, boosts, and subscription time. Otherwise, players can simply wait for the patch’s full release.