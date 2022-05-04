New World just released a ton of names from old deleted toons

New World patched up overnight, but don’t get overly excited: It’s a very small one. In fact, the most interesting bit here is the release of a “batch” of names that had been claimed as in-use by deleted characters. So now’s your chance to log in and see if Legolas is free. (It’s not.)

The remainder of the update addresses a rash of bugs with global events and timers affecting server performance, dodging after exhaustion, crafting failures during high latency, amulets, shield perks, mortar charges, dialogue, and Hatchet Berserk and Ice Gauntlet Ice Pylon cooldowns. Amazon also nerfed Tempest’s Heart Replica weapons:

“Tempest’s Heart Replica weapons now craft within the intended 597 to 600 GS range (when crafted with max tier ingredients and using all buffs). Tempest’s Heart Replica weapons were previously crafting at too high of a Gear Score level.”

Patch 1.4.4 rolled out at 2 a.m. this morning, so don’t stress any downtime.