ArcheAge rescinds some exploit permabans and holds a Michael Jackson-inspired dance event

The latest event for ArcheAge clearly Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’. Players of all stripes – whether they’re Black or White, a Liberian Girl, or any other nationality – can now be a Slave to the Rhythm and take on King of Dance Jackson for various cosmetics based on a certain performer. Can’t imagine who, though.

Between now and May 26th, players can head to the Mirage Isle Plaza and take on repeatable missions and chase event-specific achievements to unlock unique cosmetics, emotes, titles, and mystery gift tickets; there’s enough here to make fans want to Scream, and since missions are repeatable, that means you Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough

In other ArcheAge news, the devs took a look at the Man in the Mirror and decided to walk back some permanent bans leveraged against players who were Bad and took advantage of exploits. “As a long time has passed since then, and the imbalance that was originally caused during this exploit has been nullified by the given suspensions and removal of exploited underwear, we have decided that it is safe to remove the bans on these affected accounts and finally restore their access to the ArcheAge service,” the announcement reasons.