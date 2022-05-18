Allods Online offers up a video overview of April’s Gates of Worlds update

While the Gates of Worlds update for Allods Online may have come out last month, the developers are still keen to keep the latest content patch in the spotlight in the month of May by way of a video synopsis that covers all of the latest features in the MMO.

Obviously, if you’ve been following along with this 13th update (or if you’ve been in-game yourself), none of what’s being showcased is news here. That said, those who have not been keeping track or otherwise stepped away from the game for a while are being served here, as the video shows off the most recent areas introduced in the game’s main story, highlights the returned Melting Isle PvP area and some reappearing Astral Islands, and previews some of the newest rewards.

