PlanetSide 2’s new PC patch adds empire-specific anti-material rifles and marks 19 years with classic items

It’s been 19 years since the original MMORPG shooter launched, and this week PlanetSide 2 players on PC can mark the occasion with the latest update that adds some legacy weapons, skins, and cosmetics to the Depot, a special Legacy Bundle to the cash shop, and a double XP event running until May 26th for all players and May 28th for subscribers. There’s even a code players can redeem – LEGACY2022 – to get a pair of free guns.

The new patch isn’t only about celebrating PlanetSide’s legacy, as it also introduces other previously discussed features like new empire-specific anti-material rifles, some more adjustments to the game’s main menu navigation, a number of temporary spawn changes, and changes to directives and the NS-AM7 Archer.

All servers are back online. You can check the patch notes here: https://t.co/ai2lHJUE4E — PlanetSide 2 (@planetside2) May 18, 2022