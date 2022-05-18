The Elder Scrolls Online highlights Lady Arabelle in a bit of in-universe lore

Spy, monster hunter, author, soldier, philanthropist… is there anything that Lady Arabelle hasn’t done? Yes. The dishes. But the latest article on the official site for The Elder Scrolls Online isn’t remotely concerned with the dishes and whether or not they’ve been done; it’s concerned with the lore and legends surrounding the aforementioned Lady Arabelle, presented in the form of an in-universe investigation penned by Adandora trying to get to the bottom of Lady Arabelle’s history.

