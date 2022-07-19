Crowfall preps two new campaigns this month and hands out a sigil for its first anniversary

It’s been one year since Crowfall fully launched, and the news has been kind of lackluster for the RvR MMO. Major updates to the game have effectively dried up with the last blog post being shared in May, the studio saw one of its former ArtCraft bosses move to Playable Worlds as Executive Producer and Chief Product Officer, and the game was bought up by another developer in late 2021; at the time of that news announcement, the game had claimed there was a “long-term development roadmap.”

Even though it’s been a rocky first year, Crowfall is still marking the milestone by handing out a sigil to all players that will increase a character’s anti-critical strike by 2%. No other events have been announced.

What has been announced are two more campaigns starting this week: a Shadow Helios campaign that started yesterday, July 18th, and a new Dregs Juliet campaign on Wednesday, July 20th. Both are tuned for six-player groups and will end on Sunday, August 21st.