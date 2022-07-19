Fractured Veil video attempts to sell you on its vacation apocalypse experience

Games with unusual premises or different mechanics face an additional challenge of selling their concept to players who have no idea what to make of it. Such is the case with Fractured Veil, which is both a post-apocalyptic survival game and a trip to a Hawaiian resort.

To address this unusual premise, Fractured Veil’s creators put together a short two-minute elevator pitch for the game’s setting, features, and aesthetic. The 64-square kilometer region of Maui that the team is making will hold both PvE and PvP content, including “unlimited” base building and dungeon dives. Oh, and there are portals to other worlds, because why not? It’s the apocalypse, after all.