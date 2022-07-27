Roblox removes its iconic ‘oof’ sound effect as a result of an unexplained ‘licensing issue’

Even if you’ve never played Roblox in your life, you’re very likely familiar with an “oof” sound effect that’s in the game. The sound was actually never made by anyone in the game’s development team; it was from a game called Messiah being developed by Intellivision Entertainment CEO Tommy Tallarico, who settled a dispute with Roblox over the sound’s use that required creators to pay $1 to use the sound in their games.

However, that agreement appears to have fallen through, as the game’s official Twitter account announced at the end of a thread about sound assets that the infamous oof has been replaced wholesale. “[D]ue to a licensing issue we have removed the ‘oof’ sound from Roblox and have created a replacement default sound which launches today,” the post reads. “We plan to expand our Avatar Shop with a whole range of both old and new sounds in the future. More to come on this.”

Oof.