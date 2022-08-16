MultiVersus kicks off Season 1, announces Black Adam and a Gremlin as upcoming characters

The official first season for the multiplayer character brawler MultiVersus has officially gone live as of yesterday, launching the usual seasonal battle pass full of cosmetics on both its free and premium track, some additional cosmetics to be purchased from the in-game shop, and a host of other changes for characters, UI elements, and more.

The new season will also herald the start of additional characters and features that will be rolled out over the course of the season, with Rick arriving to the roster on August 23rd, Morty arriving some time later, and two more roster additions coming in the first season in the form of DC’s Black Adam and the villainous Stripe from the original Gremlins movie. Dates for these next three roster additions weren’t part of the announcement.

What's better than officially kicking off #MultiVersus Season 1? Announcing Black Adam and Stripe are also coming this season. 😏 You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/vmo3nm8tv5 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 15, 2022

2) sources: press release, official site ( 1