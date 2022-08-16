Diablo III gets angelic with Season 27 later this month

Including 21 new class powers to play with

Justin Olivetti
A new Diablo III season is just a week-and-a-half away, as Blizzard announced that Season 27 will kick off on August 26th.

A new celestial seasonal theme, Light’s Calling, comes with this phase. Players can find and use angelic crucibles to power up legendary items with “one of three new class-specific powers.” Following feedback from testing, Blizzard is doubling the drop rate for these items.

“With the Lords of Hell Season, we explored what Nephalem would do if they possessed the powers of Hell. This season we invite players to witness what Nephalem can accomplish with the powers of Heaven. Our goal with the 21 unique class-powers was to introduce changes to skills that can redefine the way you play a build or set,” Blizzard said.

Season 27 is going to bring back the Season 15 rewards along with a new Corvus Cadaverous pet and a Laurels of Knowledge portrait.

