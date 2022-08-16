World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King launches its pre-patch and fresh start realms on August 30

Still eager to go back to the days of World of Warcraft when everyone was trampling across Northrend? Your journey starts on August 30th, as that’s when WoW Classic rolls out the Wrath of the Lich King pre-patch to all realms that didn’t stay in the vanilla era. That means new talents, new fresh start realms for those who want them, and the option to create your own Death Knight to start in on the journey.

There’s more coming along as well, of course, with the zombie plague running from September 6th to the 13th ahead of the full Scourge invasion running from September 13th until the launch on September 26th. That’s plenty of time to get in some pre-launch antics, get yourself a Death Knight ready and leveled on even a fresh start realm, and generally prepare yourself before you set foot into Northrend. It’s like 2008 all over again.