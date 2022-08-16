Star Citizen begins its Ship Showdown, promises a roadmap update and new mission feature details this week

Fans of Star Citizen who have strong opinions about the game’s various spaceships can now argue over the matter in the game’s annual Ship Showdown community event.

As with previous events, there will be three phases where players make their case for their favorite vehicle’s inclusion on social media or the forums, then complete polls to determine the winner, which will be crowned on September 15th. Here’s hoping the meme choice of the Greycat PTV wins out.

In other Star Citizen news, the weekly announcement schedule is out, featuring a new roadmap update arriving tomorrow, the next Inside Star Citizen video promising information from the mission feature team, and another series of weekly community event details.

