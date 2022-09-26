Apex Legends draws a line in the sand over increased developer harassment

We all get mad at games, and some of us even get mad at game studios. However, when that anger boils over into harassment of developers, it’s time to delineate clear boundaries, and that’s what Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is doing with a recent statement on Twitter as a result of reported “increased harassment of [its] development team.”

Respawn doesn’t mince words in the language of its statement. “We love community input. However, the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed,” it reads in part. “We want to remind our players that we have a zero tolerance policy for threats and the harassment of our developers.”



Players of the shooter have had some complaints; some of the more recent ones refer to the game’s Gun Run mode, while others have brought up issues with matchmaking, hit detection, and other bugs. The point Respawn is making, however, isn’t that the game doesn’t require fixing; it’s about misdirected anger.

This isn’t the first time Respawn has had to deal with unruly player behavior before, as readers might remember hackers who hijacked Apex’s messaging system to complain about Titanfall – a stunt that the studio’s director of communication said achieved “nothing of value.”