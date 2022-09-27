MultiVersus doubles the XP required to max out character mastery to ‘make it a bit more of a journey’

There’s a new patch out for the multiplayer character brawler MultiVersus! There’s cute outfits for Reindog! How adorable! Rick Sanchez was added to the roster! Neat! There’s a doubling of the XP required to hit the maximum character mastery rank! That’s… oh no. Oh no.

That’s correct: The latest patch has doubled the required XP to move from rank 3 to rank 15 because the devs believe that players were hitting rank 15 too fast. “This is to help us make it a bit more of a journey,” the notes explain. The patch also continues its projectile system update with a new classification for projectiles that do no knockback damage and introduces a soft cap to infinite combo damage.

Unsurprisingly, players are not exactly delighted by the XP adjustments, with many calling the change unjustified and a potential non-starter for new players, while others are complaining about a lack of focus on improving things like netcode and online play. And, of course, there are the memes.