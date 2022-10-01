Rumor: Mark Hamill will reprise his role as the Joker for MultiVersus

For people of a certain age, the vocal performance of Mark Hamill as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series is unmatched, setting the high-water mark for the character that is arguably impossible to beat. If the latest bit of datamining out of MultiVersus holds water, the real Joker is making a comeback in the online brawler.

This datamine comes to us once again from Twitter user AisulMV – under a brand-new account after the original one got suspended – that provides some discovered Joker announcer lines. There’s no official confirmation that Hamill is voicing the character, but it most definitely sounds like him, or at the very least like a stupendously talented sound-alike.

This is the second such time that Aisul has broken the seal on some potential new MultiVersus additions, as readers will recall this is the same dataminer that found voice lines for the Wicked Witch and Beetlejuice. All the same, there’s no official word from Warner Bros. one way or the other, so take this all with a grain of salt as one should do with any rumor. Also, let’s see some salutes for Aisul’s (likely) soon-to-be destroyed Twitter account.

